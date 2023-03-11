IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m., Dr. Jericho Whiting with BYU-Idaho will introduce you to the bats of Idaho, explain why they’re important and discuss ways Idaho Falls Zoo is helping protect natural habitat and expand the knowledge of local bats. The program will be held in the William J. Maeck Education Center.

The event does not include a visit into the zoo. Unfortunately, it is still too cold for the bats to return to eastern Idaho, but there will be information on the upcoming Bat Night events taking place during summer of 2023.

Please register in advance. Admissions will not be sold at the event. Cost of the event is $6.50 per person ages 3 and over. 2 and under is only $0.50. Sign up today at https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1312/Bat-Night-at-the-Zoo.