BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of its 2023 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating, and relieve hunger.

Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 37 organizations across the state received grants to further their work to solve hunger in Idaho.

The grants totaling $139,600 were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.

Ten organizations in Eastern Idaho were given grants this year. They are:

Aid for Friends, Inc. (Pocatello) $3,000

Bingham County Senior Citizen’s (Blackfoot) $7,500

Oneida Crisis Center & Carol’s Pantry (Malad) $3,593

Senior Activity Center (Pocatello) $2,500

Willow Bay Baptist Church (American Falls) $4,593

Salmon Senior Citizens Nutrition Site Association, Inc. $5,000

Seniors West of the Tetons (Driggs) $6,000

Teton Valley Food Pantry, Inc. (Driggs) $6,000

Family Crisis Center (Rexburg) $4,500

The Giving Cupboard (Rigby) $7,000

Passed by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.

“Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers!” Catholic Charities of Idaho executive director Doug Alles said. “These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity. We know that food insecurity impacts every community in Idaho and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.”