IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Free Fishing Day returns this Saturday, June 10 this year.

Free Fishing Day is an Idaho tradition that includes Fish and Game employees and volunteers bringing fishing gear to various fishing spots and loaning rods, reels and tackle and helping people learn to fish.

All Free Fishing Day events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can find a map with participating locations here.