IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho gas prices are below the $3 mark for the first time since March 2021.

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 10.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 32.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.35/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.59/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

January 22, 2023: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

January 22, 2022: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

January 22, 2021: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

January 22, 2020: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

January 22, 2019: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

January 22, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

January 22, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

January 22, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $1.84/g)

January 22, 2015: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

January 22, 2014: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $2.83/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.

Boise- $2.98/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

Spokane- $3.51/g, down 10.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.61/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“We continue to see gasoline prices bouncing off lows, only to re-test them again and again. While prices jumped in some places, it’s being offset by drops elsewhere, and that has kept alive the possibility of briefly seeing the national average fall to the lowest level since 2021,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We remain just a nickel or so away from a $2.99 national average, and while the window of opportunity continues to slowly close, with refiners now starting the purge of winter gasoline on the West Coast, we still have a low level chance of getting there. But make no mistake- if we do see a national average of $2.99 per gallon, it won’t last long as we start to turn the corner and get closer to the start of the transition to summer gasoline.”

