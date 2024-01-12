IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s something that hasn’t happened in nearly a year. On Friday, Idaho’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is the same as the national average.

Both are currently at $3.07 per gallon, with the Gem State just a third of a penny more expensive.

Idaho’s average price is about seven cents less than a week ago, 35 cents less than a month ago, and 31 cents less than a year ago. The U.S. average is just two cents cheaper than a week ago, six cents cheaper than a month ago, and 20 cents cheaper than a year ago. On Friday, the Gem State ranks 17th in the country for most expensive fuel. 29 states are currently below the $3 mark, and Idaho may join their ranks sometime next week.

“On the national level, price drops have really slowed down, but thankfully, Idaho drivers are still seeing meaningful savings at this point,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “If crude prices rise or gasoline demand starts to build, we could see the opposite effect. But for now, freezing weather will likely keep demand in check across the Gem State, which will hopefully translate to additional relief at the pump.”

According to the most recent report from the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand increased from 7.95 to 8.33 million barrels per day. But that could stagnate with another anticipated cold snap hitting most of the country this weekend.

Drivers are encouraged to keep a full tank of gas in the event of a winter weather emergency.