IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 16.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.36/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.37/g, a difference of $1.01/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

October 16, 2022: $4.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.86/g)

October 16, 2021: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 16, 2020: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

October 16, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

October 16, 2018: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

October 16, 2017: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 16, 2016: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 16, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

October 16, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

October 16, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.92/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.97/g.

Boise- $3.96/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.01/g.

Spokane- $4.66/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.78/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.41 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today. The national average is down 29.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“The downward momentum has indeed gained steam, with the national average declining over the last week with again virtually every village, town, city, region and state seeing gasoline prices fall – with the added bonus that diesel prices have also declined. While the price of oil jumped some 5% last week, I remain steadfast that additional declines are coming to gasoline prices the way the situation stands now, but remain cautious that this depends on actions that are not foreseeable, mainly the conflict in the Middle East,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, the national average is likely to soon fall to its lowest level in six months. Some areas of the Great Lakes could see a price cycle in the next few weeks, which is typical after long declines as stations often pass along the drops there faster than anywhere else. I believe the national average still has some 15-35 cents of declining to do the way things stand now.”

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.