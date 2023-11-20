IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.68/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are 23.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 49.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $3.29/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of 100.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

November 20, 2022: $4.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

November 20, 2021: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 20, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)

November 20, 2019: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2018: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 20, 2017: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

November 20, 2016: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 20, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.09/g)

November 20, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

November 20, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.31/g, down 11.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.42/g.

Boise- $3.67/g, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

Spokane- $4.23/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.29/g.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.28 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.27/g today. The national average is down 25.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 36.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“As millions of Americans gear up to hit the road for Thanksgiving, the national average is seeing its longest streak of declines in over a year, reaching a ninth straight week as gas prices fall to their lowest since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy now counts over 65,000 stations with a price of $2.99 per gallon or lower, while 11 states are seeing average prices below $3. In addition, we could see five more states join the sub-$3 club by Thanksgiving. The fall in gas prices, largely seasonal due to weakening gasoline demand, could extend for another week or two, leading to potentially the lowest gas prices since 2021 by Christmas.”

