IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho.

Prices in Idaho are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 69.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Idaho was priced at $2.64/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39/g, a difference of 75.0 cents per gallon.

Historical gasoline prices in Idaho and the national average going back 10 years:

February 19, 2023: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 19, 2022: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

February 19, 2021: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 19, 2020: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 19, 2019: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

February 19, 2018: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 19, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2016: $1.87/g (U.S. Average: $1.72/g)

February 19, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Montana- $3.09/g, up 13.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.95/g.

Boise- $2.97/g, up 10.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.87/g.

Spokane- $3.45/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.45/g.

The national average price of diesel has risen 10.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.09 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today. The national average is up 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, Valentine’s is over, and gas prices are going anywhere but lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With Valentine’s Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we’ve already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks. While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as 8 weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then. One of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish their pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline and build up supply of it before Memorial Day.”

