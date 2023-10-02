IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s officially fall, but so far, Idaho gas prices aren’t living up to the name. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $4.14, the same as a week ago and just two cents less than a month ago.

Idaho ranks 9th for most expensive gas behind California ($6.06), Nevada ($5.16), Washington ($5.13), Hawaii ($4.87), Oregon ($4.76), Arizona ($4.66), Alaska ($4.64) and Utah ($4.14).

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices as of Monday:

Boise – $4.13

Coeur d’Alene – $4.23

Franklin – $4.26

Idaho Falls – $3.98

Lewiston – $4.18

Pocatello – $4.15

Rexburg – $4.12

Twin Falls – $4.06

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.81 per gallon, which is about four cents less than a week ago and the same as a month ago. While the national average is now a penny higher than a year ago, Idaho’s average is still 29 cents less than a year ago.

“This week, pump prices dipped slightly in the Treasure Valley, Pocatello, and Idaho Falls, but skyrocketed across the Panhandle,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Expensive crude oil is holding back the cheaper fill-ups that we look forward to this time of year.”

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark – the futures market for crude oil – is currently trading near $90 per barrel, the same as a week ago, $3 more than a month ago and $7 more than a year ago. Crude oil makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline.

“As long as the cost of crude remains high, we could see some pretty stubborn pump prices over the next few weeks, even with lower demand and increased supplies,” Conde said. “On the other hand, now that many drivers have completed their big summer road trips and are staying closer to home, stretching out a tank of gas may be a little easier to do.”

You can find the lowest gas prices in the area HERE.