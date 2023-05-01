IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) – The Idaho Gives campaign celebrated another year of giving in east Idaho at the Mountain America Center May 1.

The campaign engages donors and raises money for non-profits across Idaho.

Mountain America Center General Manager Erik Hudson commented on the stadium’s role in kickoff, saying “We want to get as much exposure to these nonprofits as we possibly can, whether it’s fundraising or donations or just giving back and helping out as we can.”

Phoenix Quick Response, a non-profit that serves veterans in east Idaho, attended the event. The turnout “was amazing,” said Jake VerSteeg, with Phoenix QRF. “This is the first time we’ve been to this one [in Idaho Falls]…we’ve done the one in Pocatello before, we’ll be there tomorrow…this is just great.”

Some other non-profits participating in Idaho Gives include Champ’s Heart, The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, and the Snake River Animal Shelter. The fundraising campaign continues until May 4.

To donate, visit https://www.idahogives.org/ .