BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission is offering some tax relief for victims of severe weather in several states by delaying the deadline to file and pay taxes.

California, Alabama, Georgia: Affected taxpayers in these states now have until October 16, 2023 , to file returns and pay taxes. The new deadline also replaces the April 18 due date for 2022 income tax returns.

Affected taxpayers in these states now have until , to file returns and pay taxes. The new deadline also replaces the April 18 due date for 2022 income tax returns. Mississippi: Affected taxpayers in this state now have until July 31, 2023 , to file returns and pay taxes. The new deadline also replaces the April 18 due date for 2022 income tax returns.

Affected taxpayers in this state now have until , to file returns and pay taxes. The new deadline also replaces the April 18 due date for 2022 income tax returns. New York: Affected taxpayers in this state now have until May 15, 2023, to file returns and pay taxes. The new deadline also replaces the April 18 due date for 2022 income tax returns.

The Tax Commission is offering the relief to taxpayers in any area the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designates as qualifying for individual assistance. An up-to-date list of eligible areas is available on the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

Idaho is following the extended deadlines the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set. The new deadlines are for all Idaho tax types, including income tax, sales tax, fuels tax, and income tax withholding. They apply to individuals and businesses in the disaster areas, as well as to those whose tax records are located there.

Affected taxpayers should write “WEATHER-RELATED DISASTER” at the top of their tax return to qualify for the extension. Those who file electronically can qualify by sending an email to taxrep@tax.idaho.gov. They should include “WEATHER-RELATED DISASTER” in the subject line, add their full name and the last four digits of their Social Security number in the email body, and include the date they e-filed their return.

These taxpayers also should call the Tax Commission toll free at (800) 972-7660 if they: