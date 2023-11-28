BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – High school students interested in experiencing life in the world’s largest simulated aircraft carrier are invited to apply through the end of the month to the National Flight Academy for the event to be held June 9-14, 2024.

The simulation will be in Pensacola, Florida.

Availability is limited to ninth, tenth and eleventh graders in the coming school year. Ten students will live for six days inside a 102,000 square foot, multi-story facility, surrounded by advanced technology, flight simulators, and virtual-reality games that ignite imagination and encourage learning.

The experience is designed to inspire interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). This is a grant-funded program hosted by the Idaho Transportation Department in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.

Students interested in applying should click HERE.

Applications are due by Jan. 30, 2024. For more information, contact Jessika Doglietto at (208) 908-2190 or by email at Jessika.Doglietto@itd.idaho.gov

Students will be in the care of the National Flight Academy staff for the week and will not be permitted to leave. Cost of lodging, meals and transportation for students is covered through the grant.