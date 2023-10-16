IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Hospital Association recently honored an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) volunteer with the 2023 Leader of Volunteer Excellence (LOVE) award.

Sheila Carter has been a volunteer since 2017.

The LOVE award celebrates the outstanding dedication and impact of volunteers within Idaho’s health care community. The hospital says Carter’s commitment to EIRMC has been nothing short of exceptional, and her selfless service has touched the lives of countless patients and staff.

During her six years of service, Carter has contributed more than 2,100 hours of volunteer time. Currently, her volunteer work includes providing comfort and support to patients and their families, assisting with administrative tasks, and lending a helping hand wherever needed. She also holds the position of Vice President within the EIRMC Auxiliary, where her responsibilities include guiding decisions regarding donations to help patients and family members during the difficult time of hospitalization.

Outside of EIRMC, Carter participates in a support group for widows, which assists with grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, and help with family obligations during times of crisis.

“Sheila’s passion for helping others and her tireless commitment to our hospital are truly inspiring. Her selflessness and dedication shine through in everything she does. She is a role model for all of our volunteers,” EIRMC Volunteer Services Coordinator Jo Ann Cummings said.

The award presentation took place during the Idaho Hospital Association Annual Conference.