BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Late Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho House voted to override Governor Brad Little’s veto of House Bill 292.
It is a complex bill that involves property tax changes.
In his veto, Governor Little said Idahoans deserve property tax relief but this bill was too complex and a tax relief plan needs to be simple.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
If they vote to override the veto, it will become the law.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.