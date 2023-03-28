BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Late Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho House voted to override Governor Brad Little’s veto of House Bill 292.

It is a complex bill that involves property tax changes.

In his veto, Governor Little said Idahoans deserve property tax relief but this bill was too complex and a tax relief plan needs to be simple.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

If they vote to override the veto, it will become the law.