BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, marks the 37th year that Idaho has celebrated Idaho Human Rights/Martin Luther King Jr. Day, first commemoratively and later as a state holiday.

The public is invited to attend a ceremony for Idaho Human Rights Day and the annual event commemorating Dr. King’s birthday on the second floor of the State Capitol Building Rotunda from noon to 1 p.m.

Gov. Brad Little will join keynote speaker Rabbi Daniel Fink. Rabbi Fink studied history, philosophy and rabbinic ordination at the University of Virginia and Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion. In August of 1994, he joined the Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel where he has since served as the synagogue’s full-time rabbi for 30 years.

Rabbi Fink and Governor Little will be accompanied by the Oinkari Basque Dancers, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, the Boise Chinese Traditional Dance Group and the Boise State University (BSU) Trumpet Studio under the direction of Derek Ganong.

Serve Idaho staff and volunteers will also be in attendance, collecting personal hygiene and food items for the BSU Food Pantry and Boise Community Schools. Any of the following items are welcome and appreciated for collection: toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body wash, and breakfast foods such as cereal, granola, oatmeal packs and breakfast bars.

Idaho Human Rights Administrator Ben Earwicker said the holiday is a day for focusing on individual volunteerism and service.

“This event is a way to break down social and economic barriers, bring people together and work to improve the quality of life for all Idahoans,” Earwicker said.