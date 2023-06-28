IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – After a cool, wet spring, summer is here, and the public is expected to head outdoors in potentially record numbers due to Idaho’s growing population.

Recreate Responsibly Idaho (RRI) is reminding campers and outdoor recreationists to use extra care particularly in southern Idaho where wildfires were reported over the weekend. One of them, the Mile Marker 85 Highway 51 Fire, burned more than 200 acres of grass and sagebrush about six miles south of Mountain Home before containment.

Fireworks and recreation risks

Each year, fire officials see a spike in human-caused wildfires, particularly around the Fourth of July weekend, most often from unattended campfires, fireworks, dragging tow chains, driving on dry grass, and improper disposal of hot ashes and barbecue coals. On average, 80% of wildfires are caused by humans.

Concerns for Summer 2023

A wet spring in Idaho caused grasses and plants to grow tall, creating an abundance of fuels. Now rangelands and forests are starting to dry out which increases wildfire risk.

“Please remember that all fireworks – and even the possession of fireworks – are prohibited on federal public lands, regardless of weather conditions or if a person believes they are using fireworks safely,” Recreate Responsibly Idaho Campaign Coordinator Robbie Johnson said. “Recreate Responsibly Idaho is here to support the public with resources, guides, and reminders that we all must do our part to stay vigilant to avoid the destruction of catastrophic wildfire.”

Resources to prepare for the holiday weekend