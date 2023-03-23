BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho House and Senate have passed a bill that will allow Idaho’s judges to shield their home addresses and telephone numbers from public disclosure.

The Idaho Supreme Court said Idaho’s judges, court employees and their families have been targets of threats and harassment, a point brought up by one Idaho lawmaker.

“We have seen a growing tendency among our public to try to interfere with judges and criminal cases and any ever many kind of cases through threats of violence. Unfortunately, there have been deaths with with judges, families,” Representative Christopher M. “Chris” Allgood said.

Senate Bill 1059 adds judicial officers to an existing code that allows law enforcement officers provisions to shield their personal contact information.

The bill is headed to the governor’s desk.