BOSIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Legislature began work on the Greater Idaho Bill in committee on Wednesday. The bill would invite Oregon and Idaho lawmakers to begin talks about relocating its state line.

Supporters of the Greater Idaho movement say rural Oregon voters are dominated by liberal urban areas such as Portland. They argue the large influx of people moving to Idaho is largely politically motivated.

The bill’s lead sponsor Representative Judy Boyle of Fruitland says the border change would not only ease that movement but have major economic impacts.

“Folks in Oregon asked the Claremont institute to do a study on economics,” Boyle said. “The study showed that Idaho would receive at least 170 million more tax dollars…That didn’t include all the businesses in Oregon. Oregon has a lot more restrictive rules in Idaho does on their businesses.”

Boyle also argues the change would increase Idaho’s territory by 74%, the state’s population by 21% and aid Idaho counties overwhelmed by drugs.

“Because we live right on the border with Ontario, they had already legalized marijuana. The latest thing was pretty much legalizing all the hard drugs. My county has been overwhelmed with drugs since that started,” Boyle said. “The cities there and then the sheriff, they’re having a terrible time just trying to get a handle on all this. So by moving that border back over way on the other side, at least the drugs are that far away.”

A full hearing to discuss the bill before the committee has been scheduled for Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.