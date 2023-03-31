BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho legislature has finished its business and now is waiting on Governor Brad Little to sign or veto the remaining bills.

Lawmakers will return to the statehouse to officially adjourn next Thursday.

The governor has a number of bills sitting on his desk including a couple that deal with abortion and one with libraries.

House Bill 374 clarifies what a doctor can do in terminating a pregnancy if needed. Supporters say it will help stop doctors from leaving the state because of what they view as a hostile environment.

House Bill 242 creates a new law that makes it a crime to take a minor out of state for an abortion without parental permission.

House Bill 314, also known as ‘he Children’s School and Library Protection Act, would allow people to sue libraries and schools over materials they feel are objectionable or obscene.

Idaho Governor little talked with us about his veto of House Bill 292. It was later overridden by the legislature. But he says it provided needed changes for property taxes.

“Then, after the last few frantic days, three new bills and six actions by JPAC. They fixed almost all those problems. So I proposed 120. I think it’s 113, plus some other property tax. It’s all good. So in essence, other than my pride being hurt a little bit, I am delighted that we got to where we needed to be. So and that’s on top of all those other things we’re doing to help property taxpayers. So I’m happy would have been easier if we’d work together earlier. But things like that happen,” he said.

House Bill 292 will eliminate march election dates for school districts but send $100 million to school districts to help them pay down bonds and levies.

The revamped legislation was shored up with a trailer bill ensuring the distribution of tax funds for highway projects.