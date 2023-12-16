BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Times Square on New Year’s Eve isn’t just the place to kiss for good luck and watch the ball drop at midnight. This year, for one lucky Idaho Lottery Powerball player, it could be the place where she wins $1,000,000.

Lora-Lee Casady from Boise is headed to New York City for New Year’s Eve as one of five nationwide finalists announced by Powerball to participate in a LIVE televised event just after midnight during the broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year!

“This is so exciting!” said Casady when she was informed that she was one of the national finalists. “I’ve only ever been to New York City once before, for work, a long time ago. Of course, I’d love to win the million dollars, but I’ve always loved New York. I am just happy to go back and be a part of the vibe of the city.”

Casady was one of 69,846 Idaho entrants who participated in the nationwide contest. She joins one winner from Georgia, New York, North Carolina, and Rhode Island as one of the five national finalists in New York City. One of these lucky winners will win $1,000,000 on New Year’s Day just after midnight, Eastern Time.

As part of her winning package, Casady receives a VIP Trip to New York City for two, hotel accommodations, airfare, meals, tickets to see the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular, and attend a VIP Experience at Times Square for New Year’s Eve.

You can watch Casady during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024,” on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on KIFI-TV, ABC.