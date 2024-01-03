NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — An Idaho man was arrested after stealing a plane from the North Las Vegas airport, flying it over 100 miles into a southern California airport and eventually running into a desert area after officers inquired about the aircraft. The man, who is currently in custody in San Bernardino County, faces charges of possession of a stolen airplane and taking stolen property across state lines from the incident, which occurred on Saturday, according to the county sheriff’s department. There could be additional charges in Nevada.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.