MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Missing Person Clearinghouse (IMPC) released its inaugural report on missing persons for 2023.

This comprehensive report aims to provide an overview of the characteristics of missing persons in Idaho who were entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The provided statistics are a quantitative snapshot of the activity within the IMPC and the NCIC database for the given year. It is important to note that these figures represent the ongoing efforts to address and resolve missing persons cases in Idaho.

The report can be located below or on the Idaho State Police website.

Key Statistics for 2023:

Records entered into NCIC: 2,335

Purged records from NCIC: 2,297

Modified and Supplemental Records: 4,443

Active Missing Persons records in NCIC: 214 (as of 12/31/23)

Total 2023 transactions: 9,075

For specific inquiries or information related to individual cases, contact the local investigating police or sheriff’s office.

The primary objective of this report is to present an overall picture of missing persons in Idaho without delving into specific investigative reports or techniques.