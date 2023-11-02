BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Two people in Bannock County have been arrested for kidnapping after taking an underage girl across state lines to get an abortion.

Kadyn Swainston and Rachael Swainston have been charged with second degree kidnapping.

That statute requires the taking of a child under the age of sixteen and concealing the child from a parent, guardian or person having lawful care or control of the child.

According to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, “In this case, the child wanted to contact her parents regarding the situation before leaving the state, and the Swainstons prevented her from doing that. The kidnapping charges against the Swainstons result from their coercion of the child and secreting her out of the state without permitting her to communicate with her parents. The child’s abortion is not an element of the charged offense, and the Idaho abortion trafficking statute is not implicated in this case.”

Kadyn is also facing rape charges since he is now 18.

Kadyn and Rachael Swainston’s preliminary hearings will both be next Tuesday.