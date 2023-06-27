MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in the courtroom Tuesday for a pretrial hearing.

This comes just a day after prosecutors announced they plan to seek the death penalty against him.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow last November.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by an Idaho judge at a hearing in May.

Kohberger’s trial has been set for Oct. 2 though that could be delayed.