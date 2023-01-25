POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University (ISU) in Pocatello is hosting Former Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation Darren Parry for an evening of remembrance on Jan. 26.

Parry will share about the Bear River Massacre that took place at the Northwestern Shoshone winter village Boa Ogoi on January 29, 1863. The Bear River Massacre, as it is known today, became the largest massacre of Native Americans in the West.

Parry’s grandmother, Mae Timbimboo, was the granddaughter of one of the survivors and served as the historian and record keeper of the Northwest Band of the Shoshone. She “ran out of time,” as Parry describes it, to publish her accounts of his people’s stories and perspectives. Following in his ancestors’ footsteps, Parry will share how this tragedy illuminates the resiliency, strength, and cultural endurance of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation.

Hear from Darren Parry in person on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the Little Wood River Room inside the Pond Student Union Building on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Time permitting, audience members will have the opportunity to ask Parry questions. This event is free to the public. A reception and dessert to follow at the Idaho Museum of Natural History.

Donations are encouraged to support the Northwest Band of the Shoshone Nation’s fundraising efforts for the Boa Ogoi Cultural Interpretive Center.