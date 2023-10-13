IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho National Laboratory will host a bilingual recruiting event, INL Sin Límites, at the College of Idaho’s Kathryn Albertson International Center Building #6 in Caldwell on Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 3 p.m.

The event will be hosted by bilingual recruiters from the laboratory and will be offered in both Spanish and English.

In addition to information about careers at the laboratory, it will also provide information about English language courses, GED preparation, internship opportunities for college students, and more from INL and partnering organizations Poder of Idaho, College of Idaho and Idaho Central Credit Union. Food and drinks will be provided.

INL Sin Límites is free and open to the public, though registration is requested. Individuals interested in learning about careers at the laboratory are encouraged to attend. Attendees can register for the event by filling out this form.

The event is the latest in a series of Spanish language recruiting events hosted by INL and the first to take place in the Treasure Valley.