IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Standup Comedian Ryan Hamilton is performing his routine at the Mountain America Center this year on November 30.
Ryan grew up in Ashton and worked on farms during Spud Harvest and even here at Local New 8 for a time.
He joined the Morning team today to share his background and promote his upcoming show.
