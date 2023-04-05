UCON, Idaho (KIFI) – Last year, Joel Walton and his fourth grade class set out to issue a state dinosaur for Idaho. Now, all their work has paid off.

Mr. Walton’s class at Ucon Elementary School thought the Oryctodromeus would be fitting for Idaho because it was very family oriented and burrowed in the state of Idaho. The class received support from many fourth graders across the state.

On Thursday March 31, Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1127 into law, declaring Idaho to have a state dinosaur – the Oryctodromeus. The bill passed both chambers unanimously.

This decision will make Idaho the 17th state to adopt a dinosaur state emblem.