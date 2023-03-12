BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants to hear from you.

You can join a series of SHIFT open houses across the state. SHIFT is the ongoing initiative to reduce the number of crashes on Idaho roads. By shifting our behavior and focus while we drive — even in the smallest ways — we can save lives.

Do you have concerns regarding traffic safety in your neighborhood? Have ideas to solve problems you see in your community? Drop by our next open house to learn about SHIFT and available funding resources.

Southwest Idaho

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Time: 4 – 6 p.m.

Location: ITD East Annex Building

Address: 3293 Jordan Street, Boise, ID 83703

For accommodation requests, please contact Jillian Garrigues by emailing jillian.garrigues@itd.idaho.gov or calling 208-334-8557. TTY/TDD Users: Dial 711 or 1-800-377-3529 to use Idaho Relay System.

Comments and feedback will be accepted both in-person at the open house and online. Check out our website shift-idaho.org and submit your input through this online form.

Save the date now for the following future open houses. Exact meeting times will be shared as soon as available.

North Idaho

Date: Thursday, April 13

Location: ITD District 1

Address: 600 West Prairie Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815

South Central Idaho

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Location: ITD District 4

Address: 216 South Date Street, Shoshone, ID 83352

North Central Idaho

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Location: ITD District 2

Address: 2600 Frontage Road, Lewiston, ID 83501

Southeast Idaho

Date: Wednesday, July 19

Location: ITD District 5

Address: 5151 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID 83204

East Idaho