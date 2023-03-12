BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Office of Highway Safety wants to hear from you.
You can join a series of SHIFT open houses across the state. SHIFT is the ongoing initiative to reduce the number of crashes on Idaho roads. By shifting our behavior and focus while we drive — even in the smallest ways — we can save lives.
Do you have concerns regarding traffic safety in your neighborhood? Have ideas to solve problems you see in your community? Drop by our next open house to learn about SHIFT and available funding resources.
Southwest Idaho
- Date: Wednesday, March 15
- Time: 4 – 6 p.m.
- Location: ITD East Annex Building
- Address: 3293 Jordan Street, Boise, ID 83703
For accommodation requests, please contact Jillian Garrigues by emailing jillian.garrigues@itd.idaho.gov or calling 208-334-8557. TTY/TDD Users: Dial 711 or 1-800-377-3529 to use Idaho Relay System.
Comments and feedback will be accepted both in-person at the open house and online. Check out our website shift-idaho.org and submit your input through this online form.
Save the date now for the following future open houses. Exact meeting times will be shared as soon as available.
North Idaho
- Date: Thursday, April 13
- Location: ITD District 1
- Address: 600 West Prairie Avenue, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815
South Central Idaho
- Date: Wednesday, May 24
- Location: ITD District 4
- Address: 216 South Date Street, Shoshone, ID 83352
North Central Idaho
- Date: Wednesday, June 21
- Location: ITD District 2
- Address: 2600 Frontage Road, Lewiston, ID 83501
Southeast Idaho
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Location: ITD District 5
- Address: 5151 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID 83204
East Idaho
- Date: Wednesday, August 23
- Location: ITD District 6
- Address: 206 North Yellowstone, Rigby, ID 83442