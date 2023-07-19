BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little has declared July 16-22, 2023, as Idaho Organics Week, a dedicated time to formally acknowledge and celebrate Idaho’s organic agriculture.

Idaho Organics Week is an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing and promoting the organic agriculture industry in the state of Idaho. It aims to highlight the economic contributions, environmental benefits and consumer appeal of locally produced organic products.

“This Idaho Organics Week, we have the opportunity to recognize a valuable sector of Idaho agriculture,” said Chanel Tewalt, ISDA Director. “We are proud to celebrate Idaho’s organic farmers who consistently provide exceptional options to meet the growing demand for organic products.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Idaho’s organic sector is growing with over 350 organic operations on more than 216,000 acres of organic cropland and rangeland. The ISDA Organic Program currently certifies the majority of certified organic operations in the state, serving over 240 of the organic operations within Idaho. Idaho ranks 7th in the nation in number of organic producers throughout the state.

The sales generated by organic agriculture contribute $234 million annually to Idaho’s economy, reinforcing the importance of this sector in the state’s overall financial prosperity. Idaho currently ranks 11th in the nation for overall certified organic sales, offering a diverse range of high-quality organic goods.

“Consumer demand for organic products continues to increase throughout Idaho, and we want to make it easy for Idahoans to source locally grown and raised organic products,” said Erica White, Idaho Preferred Program Manager. “Whether you’re searching for fresh organic fruits and vegetables, locally raised organic meats or artisanal organic products, the Idaho Preferred Organic Farm + Food Finder Directory is your go-to tool for discovering the diversity of organic options in your area. This comprehensive directory provides a convenient and reliable resource for locating organic farms, food producers and businesses.”



During Idaho Organics Week, Idahoans are encouraged to explore the bountiful offerings of local organic products available at farmers markets, grocery stores and restaurants throughout Idaho.