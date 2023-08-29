BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – School district bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023.

The elections will take place at polling locations across the state today, August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nine districts in eleven counties have an election. The following counties and districts are holding elections:

Bannock County

Marsh Valley Joint District Supplemental Levy

Bingham County

Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Bonner County

West Bonner County School District Zones 2 & 4 Trustee Recalls

Bonneville County

Bonneville Joint District Bond

Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Canyon County

Vallivue District Supplemental Levy

Clearwater County

Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy

Jerome County

Valley School District Supplemental Levy

Shoshone School District Bond

Lewis County

Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy

Lincoln County

Shoshone Joint School District Bond

Nez Perce County

Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy

Twin Falls County

Castleford Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election.

Secretary Phil McGrane and members of the Secretary of State’s Office staff are visiting seven county Election offices in eastern Idaho leading up to and on Election Day to meet with clerks and election officials.