BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – School district bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023.
The elections will take place at polling locations across the state today, August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nine districts in eleven counties have an election. The following counties and districts are holding elections:
Bannock County
- Marsh Valley Joint District Supplemental Levy
Bingham County
- Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Bonner County
- West Bonner County School District Zones 2 & 4 Trustee Recalls
Bonneville County
- Bonneville Joint District Bond
- Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Canyon County
- Vallivue District Supplemental Levy
Clearwater County
- Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy
Jerome County
Valley School District Supplemental Levy
Shoshone School District Bond
Lewis County
- Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy
Lincoln County
- Shoshone Joint School District Bond
Nez Perce County
- Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy
Twin Falls County
- Castleford Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election.
Secretary Phil McGrane and members of the Secretary of State’s Office staff are visiting seven county Election offices in eastern Idaho leading up to and on Election Day to meet with clerks and election officials.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.