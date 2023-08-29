BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – School district bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023.

The elections will take place at polling locations across the state today, August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nine districts in eleven counties have an election. The following counties and districts are holding elections:

Bannock County

  • Marsh Valley Joint District Supplemental Levy

Bingham County

  • Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Bonner County

  • West Bonner County School District Zones 2 & 4 Trustee Recalls

Bonneville County

  • Bonneville Joint District Bond
  • Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Canyon County

  • Vallivue District Supplemental Levy

Clearwater County

  • Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy

Jerome County

Valley School District Supplemental Levy
Shoshone School District Bond

Lewis County

  • Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy

Lincoln County

  • Shoshone Joint School District Bond

Nez Perce County

  • Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy

Twin Falls County

  • Castleford Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election.

Secretary Phil McGrane and members of the Secretary of State’s Office staff are visiting seven county Election offices in eastern Idaho leading up to and on Election Day to meet with clerks and election officials.

