BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane announced the launch of a new system for reporting campaign finance donations and expenditures for political candidates and political action committees (PACs) and rich data for the public to track political influence.

The new system, called Sunshine, is a user-friendly platform designed to bring transparency, accessibility and accountability to campaign finance in Idaho.

Year-end Candidate and PAC reports for 2023 must be filed with the Secretary of State, Jan. 10. The 2023 year-end report data for all candidates running in 2024, state candidates, and PACs can be found on the new Sunshine portal. The search feature on the site offers quick and easy access to common searches for data.

Local candidates who are not on the ballot in 2024 will file the 2023 annual report in the previous campaign finance system. Data for those candidates, as well as historical data can be found at sos.idaho.gov until the data is migrated to the new platform. Federal campaign finance data can be found at the Federal Election Commission website.

“The launch of Sunshine marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance transparency in Idaho’s electoral process,” Secretary McGrane said. “By providing easy access to campaign finance information, we are empowering voters and promoting a more open and accountable political landscape.”

To explore the new system, visit sunshine.voteidaho.gov.