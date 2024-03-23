BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Ski Idaho said 19 destinations and 15 of the Gem State’s ski areas are still open with at least nine planning to keep operating into April:

Bald Mountain (Pierce, ID) — closed for season

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area (Boise, ID) — April 14

Brundage Mountain Resort (McCall, ID) — April 14

Cottonwood Butte (Cottonwood, ID) — closed for season

Grand Targhee Resort (Alta, WY) — April 21

Kelly Canyon Resort (Ririe, ID) — March 30

Little Ski Hill (McCall, ID) — closed for season

Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area (Mullan, ID) — April 14

Lost Trail Ski Area (Sula, MT) — April 7

Magic Mountain Resort (Kimberly, ID) — March 23

Pebble Creek Ski Area (Inkom, ID) — March 31

Pomerelle Mountain Resort (Albion, ID) — April 6

Rotarun (Hailey, ID) — March 31

Schweitzer (Sandpoint, ID) — April 14

Silver Mountain (Kellogg, ID) — April 20

Snowhaven (Grangeville, ID) — closed for season

Soldier Mountain (Fairfield, ID) — March 23

Sun Valley Resort (Sun Valley, ID) — April 21

Tamarack Resort (Donnelly, ID) — to be announced

Check the ski areas’ websites and social feeds for more details.

Some ski areas have a phased approach to closing for the season. For instance, Sun Valley Resort will make March 31 Dollar Mountain’s last day, April 7 will be Seattle Ridge’s last day, and River Run’s last day is April 14, with only Warm Springs open through April 21.

Although Silver Mountain’s last day is April 20, its last day of daily operations is April 7. Likewise, Pomerelle is open daily through March 30 and then shuts down for the week until its last day of the season, April 6.

In addition, these dates do not include any potential bonus days. For instance, depending on weather and snow conditions, Bogus Basin might open for a bonus weekend April 20-21 and Pomerelle might host a bonus weekend April 12-14.