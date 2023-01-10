BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year.

Officials say we are on track to meet water supply needs this irrigation season at this point in the winter, but there is still a lot of winter ahead of us. This year, with low reservoir carryover, we are dependent on the snowpack continuing to build and stay above normal to meet irrigation demand.

The snowpack is well above normal throughout the state; however, in order to fully recover from drought, we need an ample snowpack to replenish depleted reservoirs and provide sufficient springtime natural streamflow before irrigation deliveries begin. The past two years clearly demonstrated that the snowpack isn’t the entire Idaho water supply story. Spring precipitation, the timing of snowmelt, soil moisture and shallow groundwater conditions play a major role in water supply as well.

Current condition maps of streamflow, snowpack and precipitation can be accessed on the NRCS Idaho Snow Survey web page.

For information on specific basins, streams, and reservoirs, view the full report below.

