POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – New ISU Head Coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have built their first recruiting class, which features 30 players, including eight from the Gem State.

Among those Idaho natives, three players from East Idaho, McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge), Mason Fullmer (Highland), and Talan Togiai (Rigby) signed with the Bengals.

Togiai was most recently at BYU after graduating from Rigby last school year.

Idaho State’s season begins Sep. 2nd at San Diego State, and the Bengals’ home opener is Sep. 16th against Northern Iowa.