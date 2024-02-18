POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State women’s basketball team is on a cold streak, losing to Idaho 49-48 on Saturday night for their fifth loss in a row.
The Bengals led 24-18 at halftime and led by five points with under three minutes to go.
The Vandals cut it to two late and Sarah Schmitt converted a three point play with three seconds left to give Idaho the one-point-lead and the win.
Next up for the Bengals is a trip to Ogden next Saturday to face Weber State.
