POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In their final home game of the season at Reed Gym, the Idaho State Bengals men’s basketball team lost a thriller to Northern Colorado on Saturday night 81-79.

Maleek Arington led the Bengals in scoring with 23 points. Three other Bengals ended with double figures with Brayden Parker finishing with 19 points, Miguel Tomley adding 15 points and Kiree Huie pitching it 11 points.

The Bengals fall to 12-18 on the season and will close out the regular season on Monday night in Missoula against Montana.