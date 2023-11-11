POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In a coaching matchup between father and son, Dan Hawkins and the UC Davis Aggies defeated Cody Hawkins and his Idaho State Bengals 21-14 on Saturday in Holt Arena.

The Bengals jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first with a seven-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Hays to Christian Fredericksen.

The Aggies would make it 7-7 going into halftime with a three-yard touchdown run from Lan Larison.

Coming out of the break, the Bengals would take the lead 14-7 with a touchdown pass from Jordan Cooke to Chedon James. But a Cooke interception later in the quarter led to a short field for a Larison touchdown to tie the game.

Tied at 14 in the fourth, Larison led the Aggies on a game-winning drive scoring his third touchdown of the game and finished with 264 yards on the day.

Idaho State falls to 3-7 and will close out their 2023 season next week at Idaho.