PORTLAND, Oregon (KIFI) – The Idaho State Bengals continue to make noise in the Big Sky under first-year head coach Cody Hawkins with a 38-24 victory over Portland State on Saturday.

The Bengals got out to a 14-0 lead in the first with the quarterback Jordan Cooke running for a touchdown and throwing one to Chedon James.

The Vikings responded with a touchdown to make it 14-7 after one, but ISU added two more touchdowns in the second from Hunter Hays and Raiden Hunter to give the Bengals a 28-14 lead.

The Vikings added a field goal as time expired to make it 28-17 at halftime and scored the only touchdown in the third quarter to bring the deficit within four.

The Bengals rallied with 10 fourth quarter points, including a 37-yard touchdown run from Hays to clinch the victory.

“Things like this haven’t happened to ISU for a very long time,” said ISU DL David Rowe. “But again, I think the change in the coaching staff, the change of the culture, it’s all coming together. And as long as we keep our head down, keep working, I think there’s a lot of good things in the future for ISU.”

“Super proud of those guys bringing the fight and despite the environment and the weather that they came out and and played really hard in the beginning and were able to finish the game off at the end,” said Head Coach Cody Hawkins. “It’s not always going to be peachy, but you got to play 60 minutes of football if you want to win in the Big Sky.”

The Bengals are back on the road next Saturday traveling to Sacramento State to face the Hornets.