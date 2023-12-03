POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State men’s basketball team got back to .500 on Saturday night by defeating Lindenwood in a close one 76-70.

The Bengals got impressive performances by Kirk Huie and Isaiah Griffin, who scored 20 and 18 points a piece.

Brayden Parker and Miguel Tomley were each in double figures as well with 10 points in the win.

The Bengals return to action on Tuesday traveling to Fresno State to take on the Bulldogs at 8 p.m.