POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University held their Sports Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony this past Saturday at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.
Six individuals were selected to be a part of the Class of 2024.
Here are the 2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees:
- Pete Garces, Football | 1997-1999
- Lori Elizabeth Lee, Women’s Volleyball | 2010-2014
- Rick Noel, Football | 1974-1975
- Erica Richardson, Cross Country | 2007-2011
- Chad Teichert, Women’s Volleyball Coach | 2008-2014
- Mark Liptak, Lifetime Achievement Award | 1993-2023
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.