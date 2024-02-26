POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University held their Sports Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony this past Saturday at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.

Six individuals were selected to be a part of the Class of 2024.

Here are the 2024 ISU Sports Hall of Fame inductees:

  • Pete Garces, Football | 1997-1999
  • Lori Elizabeth Lee, Women’s Volleyball | 2010-2014
  • Rick Noel, Football | 1974-1975
  • Erica Richardson, Cross Country | 2007-2011
  • Chad Teichert, Women’s Volleyball Coach | 2008-2014
  • Mark Liptak, Lifetime Achievement Award | 1993-2023

