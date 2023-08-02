POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Bengals are exactly one month out from their season opener at San Diego State, and with the start of fall camp Wednesday, excitement continues to build for the 2023 season.

ISU is looking to bounce back from back-to-back one-win seasons in Pocatello, and they look to do it under first-year head coach Cody Hawkins.

The Bengals will also play their first games in the fully-renovated Holt Arena, with their home opener scheduled for Sep. 16 against Northern Iowa.