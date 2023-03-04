The following is a news release from the Idaho Governor’s office

Gov. Little orders lowering of flags to honor former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little ordered the immediate lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to honor former Governor Phil Batt, who passed away peacefully at his home today, on his 96th birthday.

“Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.

“It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on ‘Idaho Day,’ the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends,” Governor Little said.

Flags will be lowered at all state buildings and facilities immediately and will remain lowered until his day of interment, which will be announced at a later date.

The body of Governor Batt will lie in state at the Capitol, and additional details will be provided from the Governor’s Office to inform the public how they can pay their respects.

Idaho Governor Brad Little with Former Governor Phill Batt (Courtesy Brad Little Twitter Account)

The following is a news release from U.S. Senator Jim Risch

Risch on Passing of Former Governor Batt

BOISE, Idaho – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) issued the following statement upon the passing of former Idaho Governor Phil Batt:

“Phil Batt was a close personal friend to both Vicki and me and one of my earliest mentors in the State Senate. He was a titan in Idaho politics and cared deeply about our great state. From his long and distinguished service in the Idaho Senate to his years as Governor, Phil set the course and is respoonsible for the Idaho we know and love today. He will be missed.”

The following is a news release from the Lt. Governor Scott Bedke

Lt. Governor Scott Bedke on the Passing of Former Governor Phil Batt

BOISE, Idaho – Lt. Governor Scott Bedke issued the following statement on the passing of former Idaho Governor Phil Batt:

“Governor Phil Batt was the embodiment of a dedicated public servant. A man of fairness and decency, Gov. Batt served our community with a commitment to protect our lands, fight for human rights, and ensure fiscal responsibility. While his time in office predated my own, Gov. Batt was there when my political career first began; he appointed me to a federal task force that worked to keep Idaho a viable and influential voice in the lands process to uphold the beauty and wonders of our great state.

Sarah and I send our love and condolences to his family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”