IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Bengals men’s basketball team will travel north to Idaho Falls for a pair of games this season Nov. 6 and Jan. 6.
The Nov. 6 game is ISU’s season opener against Warner Pacific, an NAIA school from Portland, Oregon.
Then, exactly two months later, Idaho State squares off with the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the Big Sky-Summit League Challenge Jan. 6.
Both games tip off at 6:00 p.m. and tickets will be available to season ticket holders Thursday, then the general public next Tuesday, Sep. 5.
