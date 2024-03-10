By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Brayden Parker had 18 points to lead Idaho State to a 68-60 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Parker added five rebounds for the eighth-seeded Bengals (13-19), who advance to play No. 2 seed Northern Colorado on Sunday. Miguel Tomley scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Maleek Arington also scored 17.

Jayden Jackson led the way for the Lumberjacks (14-19) with 16 points. Trenton McLaughlin totaled 15 points and three steals. Carson Basham finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Parker scored 11 points in the first half and Idaho State went into the break trailing 28-26. Arington led Idaho State with 13 points in the second half.

