BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M., January 22, 2023, on I15 at milepost 66.3, in Bannock County.

The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was travelling northbound on I15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:00 a.m., Sunday morning, on I15 at milepost 31, in Bannock County.

The driver of a 2019 Lexus GX, a 62-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling southbound on I15 when he rear ended an Idaho Transportation Department plow truck that was traveling southbound with safety lights activated. After impact, the Lexus continued off the right shoulder and into the barrow pit. The driver of the Lexus was not wearing a seatbelt and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the plow, a 36-year-old man from Preston, was not transported.

Southbound I15 was partially closed in the right lane for approximately 45 minutes.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.