POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A fully renovated Holt Arena is the site for Idaho State’s 2023 home opener Saturday against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

ISU still seeks its first win of the season after a pair of losses on the road against Mountain West opponents, and Head Coach Cody Hawkins said, like many fans, he’s looking forward to the opener.

“Just for me,” Hawkins said. “It’ll be cool to have an opportunity to be in Holt again and play a game just because last time I was in here playing a game, I remember the fans just looked totally different. And I hope that the community comes out and supports these guys.

“We’re growing and we’re competing and I appreciate the effort the guys have given and I’m excited to see it come to fruition on Saturday.”

Idaho State’s opponent is a Northern Iowa team that is much better than its 0-2 record. Ranked in the FCS poll until this week, Hawkins said the Panthers have lots of talent and plenty of motivation to get their first win too.

“They probably have seven guys at their position that are going to be the best guys that we’ve seen,” Hawkins said. “I think their quarterback is probably the best guy that we will have seen.”

Kickoff Saturday is at 4:00 p.m. MT, and we will have coverage from ISU’s home opener this weekend on Sports Line. Before the home opener, though, fans can attend an open house at Holt Arena Thursday from 4-6 p.m. MT to see the improvements to the facility.