POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Bengals play a home game for the first time in three weeks Saturday when ISU hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bengals are coming off of a bye week following a close 28-20 defeat at Montana that dropped Idaho State to 1-4 on the season.

As for the Eagles, Eastern is also back in action after a bye and getting its second taste of Idaho this season. Eastern Washington fell to the Idaho Vandals 44-36 two weeks ago.

Kickoff Saturday is at 4:00 p.m. MT Saturday when Idaho State and Eastern Washington face off.