POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2024 Idaho State University Health Fair will once again be offering numerous free and reduced-cost health care services, health information booths and family-friendly activities for the entire community.

The event will take place on March 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ISU Pond Student Union Building Ballroom in Pocatello. The event showcases ISU’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences (KDHS) clinics, health degree programs and community health partners such as Portneuf Medical Center, Health West and more.

New this year, a children and infant focus with interactive activities and food demos throughout the day relating to healthy habits for children of all ages.

The NEW Teddy Bengal Clinic features free Bengal plush animals provided for the first 50 kids. Kids work with ISU Nursing students to give a stuffed animal a “routine checkup” from 3-6 p.m.

KDHS faculty and students will offer free health screening services such as:

Teddy Bengal Clinic from 3-6 p.m.

Nutrition and Dietetics will provide food demos from 3-6pm! 9 a.m. – energy bites 10:30 a.m. – smoothies 12 p.m. – salsa and chips 1:30 p.m. – protein dips and vegetables 4:30 p.m. – after school snack

Blood pressure, pulse, and height and weight assessment by ISU Nursing faculty and students

Depression and anxiety screening by the ISU Psychology Clinic faculty and students

Fall risk screening by ISU Physical Therapy Therapy faculty and students

Foot assessment and care by ISU Nursing faculty and students

Hearing screening by ISU Audiology faculty and students

Laboratory services provided by Portneuf Medical Center and ISU Medical Lab Sciences faculty and students

Medication review and evaluation by ISU Pharmacy faculty and students

Oral health screening by ISU Dental Hygiene students

Traumatic brain injury screening by ISU Counseling Clinic faculty and students

Blood screenings at the Health Fair are always offered at extremely reduced rates. Attendees can have the following tests performed for $43.00:

HDL, LDL VDL Cholesterol Test

Triglycerides Test

Blood Sugar Test

Liver, Kidney, Muscle and Heart Function

Complete Blood Count

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Test

Other blood screening tests are available and participants do not need to be fasting to have their blood drawn.

Blood draws are available all day during the 2023 Idaho State University Health Fair. For more information about the early blood draw, call PMC at (208) 239-1671.

Benny’s Pantry at ISU will be accepting infant and child necessities such as diapers/wipes, kid-friendly snacks, formula, baby food, baby/kid shampoo, small toothbrushes, vitamins and children’s Tylenol.

Event parking is free in the Pond Student Union parking lot.