IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Pro hockey is coming to Idaho Falls, as the Idaho Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies, ECHL rivals, will battle in an exhibition game at the Mountain America Center Oct. 13.

It will be the first professional hockey game to be played at the Mountain America Center, and it’s between two teams that will meet for the first time since a hard-fought playoff series last season.

The Steelheads used four straight overtime victories to topple the Grizzlies in six games to win their first round playoff series, beginning Idaho’s run to the Kelly Cup Finals.

The rivalry exhibition game is the first contest of a big weekend of hockey at the Mountain America Center in October when the Steelheads and Grizzlies square off Friday and the Spud Kings take the ice Saturday.

Tickets go on sale to Steelheads, Grizzlies, and Spud Kings season ticket holders Friday and to the general public Aug. 31.